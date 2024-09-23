Demi Moore Reflects on Past Pressures and Embraces New Era

Demi Moore has lived in her home since 2005. 'It's had some interesting incarnations,' she said. 'It was a house with three kids, and now it's just me and my silly pack of dogs.'It's hard to think of Moore as a grandmother who lives alone, but here she is, and doing what some are calling the best work of her career.
'After I shaved my head, I think I just started to let my hair grow with the idea that you can have long hair if that's what you want,' Moore said. 'Who says that it's not okay? And I've heard it many times. If I didn't think I liked how I looked, then I would cut it.
Demi Moore The Substance Hollywood Aging Self-Esteem
