Delta Emulator For iOS To Add Online Multiplayer For Nintendo DS Games

The excellent Delta emulator for iOS is going to get even better: sometime soon, the app will get support for online multiplayer in Nintendo DS games, according to Delta developer Riley Testut. Testut’s post about the feature includes a video of a Mario Kart DS race between two people being played on the emulator, and it immediately transported me back to playing the game on my own DS many years ago.
“This means all 10 million+ Delta users will be able to connect to other Delta users and users on real devices who are using these 3rd-party Nintendo WFC servers.” However, “this also means it is limited to Nintendo DS games for now, but all Nintendo DS games with Nintendo WFC are supported,” Testut says. The Delta team doesn’t plan to host its own server, so online multiplayer will be free when it’s available for everyone.
Delta Emulator Ios Nintendo DS Online Multiplayer Third-Party Servers
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Nintendo predicted the future with the Switch, and its gambles paid off massivelyNintendo made three big bets, and all of them were worth it
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »