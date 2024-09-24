Delta Emulator For iOS To Add Online Multiplayer For Nintendo DS Games

The excellent Delta emulator for iOS is going to get even better: sometime soon, the app will get support for online multiplayer in Nintendo DS games, according to Delta developer Riley Testut. Testut’s post about the feature includes a video of a Mario Kart DS race between two people being played on the emulator, and it immediately transported me back to playing the game on my own DS many years ago.

“This means all 10 million+ Delta users will be able to connect to other Delta users and users on real devices who are using these 3rd-party Nintendo WFC servers.” However, “this also means it is limited to Nintendo DS games for now, but all Nintendo DS games with Nintendo WFC are supported,” Testut says. The Delta team doesn’t plan to host its own server, so online multiplayer will be free when it’s available for everyone.

Delta Emulator Ios Nintendo DS Online Multiplayer Third-Party Servers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Delta emulator is getting online multiplayer for Nintendo DS gamesThe Delta game emulator for iOS is going to get support for online multiplayer in Nintendo DS games. The feature has no public release date.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Nintendo Direct: How to watch Nintendo’s back-to-back August showcasesNintendo is hosting back-to-back Indie World and Partner showcases to reveal new Switch games on Tuesday, August 26.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Wingtip of one Delta airplane strikes tail of another Delta plane at Atlanta airportThere were passengers on board both planes, but no injuries are reported at this time, according to Hartsfield-Jackson and Delta.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Delta TechOps employees killed Tuesday morning identified, injured employee not namedTwo Delta employees were killed and another employee was injured during an incident at Delta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (also known as Delta TechOps) on Tuesday morning.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Delta TechOp employees killed Tuesday morning identified, injured employee not namedTwo Delta employees were killed and another employee was injured during an incident at Delta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (also known as Delta TechOps) on Tuesday morning.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Nintendo predicted the future with the Switch, and its gambles paid off massivelyNintendo made three big bets, and all of them were worth it

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »