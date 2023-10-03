Deion Sanders’ ex-wife supports Colorado Buffaloes with his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds

Why Charles Barkley lobbied for Auburn to hire Deion SandersCan Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender?Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty...

Can Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender? Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!”

Chambers reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, but both posts have since expired. The pair stood together in front of a Buffaloes mural, with Chambers rocking a cowboy hat and Colorado T-shirt while Edmonds sported an all-white ensemble.Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, are parents to sons Shilo and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi.

Read more:

nypost »

Postgame Interview: Deion Sanders on Colorado's near comeback vs. USC & Omarion Miller's heroicsDeion Sanders sits down to break down the Colorado Buffaloes' tough loss to the USC Trojans. Within the press conference, Sanders praises the performance from Omarion Miller, Shedeur Sanders & Caleb Williams.

Deion Sanders holding news conference as Colorado prepares for Arizona StateCoach Deion Sanders will hold his Tuesday news conference as the CU Buffs prepare to travel to the Valley of the Sun.

No. 8 USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes HighlightsWatch the best highlights from the Pac-12 clash between the No. 8 USC Trojans vs. the Colorado Buffaloes.

What did Colorado's performance in 48-41 loss vs. USC say about Buffaloes? I SpeakEmmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones discuss what Colorado's performance in their 48-41 loss vs. USC says about Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Media coverage around Deion Sanders appeals to 'lowest common denominator,' Tim Brando saysFox Sports' Tim Brando doubled down on his critique of the media coverage on Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team during an appearance on OutKick's 'Hot Mic.'

Deion Sanders, the Inveterate DisruptorIn some ways, the Buffs head coach is just like every other college coach, only better at it than most.

Why Charles Barkley lobbied for Auburn to hire Deion Sanders

Can Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender?

Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!”

Chambers reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, but both posts have since expired.

The pair stood together in front of a Buffaloes mural, with Chambers rocking a cowboy hat and Colorado T-shirt while Edmonds sported an all-white ensemble.Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, are parents to sons Shilo and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi.Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.Edmonds shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband, singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.Edmonds went on to date actor Eddie Murphy and the pair got engaged in 2007.Christy Carlson Romano got breast implants as a teen after mom suggested plastic surgery

Anne Hathaway wears double pants and denim corset blazer outfit to ‘Good Morning America’

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.