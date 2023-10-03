Deion Sanders’ ex-wife supports Colorado Buffaloes with his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds

Why Charles Barkley lobbied for Auburn to hire Deion SandersCan Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender?Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty...
Can Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender? Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!”
Chambers reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, but both posts have since expired. The pair stood together in front of a Buffaloes mural, with Chambers rocking a cowboy hat and Colorado T-shirt while Edmonds sported an all-white ensemble.Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, are parents to sons Shilo and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi.
Why Charles Barkley lobbied for Auburn to hire Deion Sanders
Can Colorado keep up with USC? Penn State a bonafide title contender?
Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn bowl bury hatchet after late hit sent star to hospitalEdmonds recently shared the smiling snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s always ALL LOVE with beauty @carolynecsandersrealtor!”
Chambers reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, but both posts have since expired.
The pair stood together in front of a Buffaloes mural, with Chambers rocking a cowboy hat and Colorado T-shirt while Edmonds sported an all-white ensemble.Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Sanders and his second ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, are parents to sons Shilo and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi.Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.Edmonds shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband, singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.Edmonds went on to date actor Eddie Murphy and the pair got engaged in 2007.Christy Carlson Romano got breast implants as a teen after mom suggested plastic surgery
Anne Hathaway wears double pants and denim corset blazer outfit to ‘Good Morning America’
Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers with his current fiancée, Tracey Edmonds at the Colorado-USC game in Boulder on September 30, 2023.Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the Inaugural GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event hosted at The Clayton House on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.