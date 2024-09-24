Deep State Officials Endorse Kamala Harris, Attack Trump

More than 700 members of the Deep State — a mixture of high, medium, and low-ranking government officials and staffers — signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, in a move reminiscent of the letter 51 former intelligence officials signedalso signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter, such as former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden.
Other signatories of the new letter include Trump-haters Alexander Vindman, the former Ukrainian-American National Security Council staffer and retired Army lieutenant colonel who sparked the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, and Malcolm Nance, a frequent commentator on the far-left MSNBC and a retired U.S. Navy senior chief petty officer who became involved in
The letter claimed that Harris “has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests.”Her relentless diplomacy with allies around the globe preserved a united front in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. She grasps the reality of American military deterrence, promising to preserve the American military’s status as the most ‘lethal’ force in the world.
Kamala Harris Deep State Donald Trump US Politics Endorsement
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Fact-checking the key moments from the Trump and Harris debateVice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debated Tuesday night in...
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »