Dee Eskridge Elevated To Dolphins Active Roster Due To Injuries

Multiple injuries to Miami Dolphins wide receiver s have opened the door for a familiar name to appear on the active roster for the first time. Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. As noted by the Dolphins organization, wide receiver Grant DuBose was placed on injured reserve.

The Dolphins have more receivers on PUP and IR than they do on their 53-man roster . Eskridge was waived by the Seahawks during roster cutdown day last month. There was some thought that he’d have a chance to stay on the team after his punt return touchdown in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, but he was consistently working with the third-team offense in training camp and the team decided to part ways with the 2021 second-round pick.

Miami Dolphins Dee Eskridge Seattle Seahawks Injuries Wide Receiver

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge heads to Miami Dolphins practice squadEskridge is headed to Miami.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Dolphins elevate former Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge from practice squadIs the Dee Eskridge revenge game coming?!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Miami Dolphins Issue Statement on Tyreek Hill Situation Involving Miami-Dade PoliceThe Miami Dolphins accused the Miami-Dade Police Department officers of using 'such unnecessary force and hostility' toward Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks 2024 roster tracker, news, live updates: Dee Eskridge let goThe Seahawks have until Tuesday, Aug. 27, to trim their final roster from 90 players to 53.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Punt Return TD Was 'Powerful Moment' For Seattle Seahawks WR Dee EskridgeAs Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge fights for a roster spot, he had a moment to remember in the preseason finale.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Will Seattle Seahawks Cut WR Dee Eskridge?With final cuts looming, the Seattle Seahawks could say goodbye to 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »