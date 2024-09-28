Decomposed body found in wooded area near Jefferson State Parkway, ruled a homicide

A decomposed body was found about 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, by a person walking in the 3000 block of Jefferson State Parkway .The discovery was made about 8:15 a.m. Thursday by a person walking in the 3000 block of Jefferson State Parkway .

The body was found in a wooded area. The passerby flagged down a Jefferson County deputy who notified Birmingham police. Initially the man’s death was unclassified, but an autopsy carried out by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer determined he was a victim of foul play, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson State Community College campus police also responded to the scene.

The victim is Birmingham’s 126th homicide this year. Of those, eight have been ruled justifiable and two others happened in previous years, but the victims died in 2024.‘She brightened the room’: Mother killed in Birmingham shooting remembered as sweet, lovingBirmingham police chief: Mass shooting investigation ‘moving in a great direction’ as hundreds of tips received

5 suspects indicted for capital murder in ‘heinous, atrocious, uncivilized’ killing of Mahogany JacksonIf you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

Homicide Birmingham Jefferson State Parkway Foul Play

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Decomposed body found near Jefferson State campusThe homicide comes during a violent week for Birmingham. Seven people were shot to death in 72 hours.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State to Join Pac-12The Pac-12 Conference announced the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State as new members. The four universities, currently in the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota StateThe Cowboys could have a challenging start to their 2024 campaign.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »