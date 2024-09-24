Dear Abby: How to Deal with a Sister-in-Law with PTSD?

Dear Abby: My sister-in-law always picks fights with my wife and rages about life whenever she is around us. She claims to have PTSD from military service, but how do we deal with this?

Bethany didn’t like how we treated their father after we moved in four years ago so we could take care of him. She also doesn’t like that we are living in the house that was her childhood home. She starts fights that escalate into screaming matches, while making herself out as the victim. She keeps reminding us that she has PTSD. My wife screams, cries and sobs during these conversations.

