DC Teases A New Authority Lineup In Outsiders #11

The Authority will soon make the leap to live action, and now DC is teasing the team’s new lineup ahead of their DCU debut. The Authority was a super team unlike any other: violent and over-the-top, it was also one of the most acclaimed books of its day. The concept has floundered since its heyday, but now in Outsiders #11, DC begins teasing a new incarnation of the venerable team. Outsiders #11 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Robert Carey.
The Authority's Comic Book Origins, Explained The Authority Was the First Super Hero Team For the 21st Century Close Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, and growing out of Wildstorm’s Stormwatch book, The Authority shook up the comics' scene when it debuted in 1999. Led by Century Baby Jenny Sparks, the Authority dispensed brutal justice to everyone who gets in their way, be it supervillains or aliens calling themselves “god.
Although Batwoman shakes her head at the team’s name, the word “Authority” is repeated at least once more in the issue, and Luke Fox makes a point to mention team members the Doctor and the Engineer. Outsiders #11 makes it clear DC is positioning to bring the team back, in some form or another. From a business standpoint, having a new Authority title in stores to capitalize on the film, makes perfect sense.
