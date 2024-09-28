DC Teases A New Authority Lineup In Outsiders #11

The Authority will soon make the leap to live action, and now DC is teasing the team’s new lineup ahead of their DCU debut. The Authority was a super team unlike any other: violent and over-the-top, it was also one of the most acclaimed books of its day. The concept has floundered since its heyday, but now in Outsiders #11, DC begins teasing a new incarnation of the venerable team. Outsiders #11 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Robert Carey.

The Authority's Comic Book Origins, Explained The Authority Was the First Super Hero Team For the 21st Century Close Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, and growing out of Wildstorm’s Stormwatch book, The Authority shook up the comics' scene when it debuted in 1999. Led by Century Baby Jenny Sparks, the Authority dispensed brutal justice to everyone who gets in their way, be it supervillains or aliens calling themselves “god.

Although Batwoman shakes her head at the team’s name, the word “Authority” is repeated at least once more in the issue, and Luke Fox makes a point to mention team members the Doctor and the Engineer. Outsiders #11 makes it clear DC is positioning to bring the team back, in some form or another. From a business standpoint, having a new Authority title in stores to capitalize on the film, makes perfect sense.

DC Comics The Authority Outsiders Superheroes New Lineup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘The Outsiders' wins best musical and ‘Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' share the most nominations at the Tony Awards with 13.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

‘The Outsiders' wins best musical and ‘Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' share the most nominations at the Tony Awards with 13.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

‘The Outsiders' wins best musical and ‘Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' share the most nominations at the Tony Awards with 13.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

‘The Outsiders' wins best musical and ‘Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' share the most nominations at the Tony Awards with 13.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Six outsiders that could crash the playoffs in the 2024 NFL seasonNFL general managers, executives and scouts identify six surprise teams that could make the 2024 playoffs.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

‘The Outsiders' wins best musical and ‘Stereophonic' best play as women make strides at Tony Awards'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' share the most nominations at the Tony Awards with 13.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »