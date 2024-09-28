David Tepper Pledges $3 Million To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Like many states, the Carolinas have been battered the last few days by Hurricane Helene , a category-four storm that's wrecked havoc up and down the eastern seaboard, with winds over 140 mph sweeping away countless homes and causing untold damage to property, and

There's no getting those lives back, but Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will be doing no small part to help with the recovery efforts. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial pledge of $3 million committed to helping those affected by the hurricane in the Carolinas.

