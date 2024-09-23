David Cronenberg's 'The Shrouds' to Premiere in the US

Written and directed by the legendary horror filmmaker, the new horror feature previously had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Shrouds centers on a businessman who invented a controversial device that allows living people to communicate with those who are already dead. Cassel plays prominent businessman Karsh, while Kruger plays three different characters: Becca, Terry, and Hunny. The Shrouds also stars as Soo-Min Szabo, Elizabeth Saunders as Gray Foner, and Jennifer Dale as Myrna Slotnik.
“Karsh, 50, is a prominent businessman. Inconsolable since the death of his wife, he invents GraveTech, revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated. Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators,” the synopsis reads.
Cronenberg is known for incorporating sci-fi and horror into his work, which is evident in Shivers , Rabid , and The Fly , among others.Andy Serkis Making Project With AI Characters: A ‘Form of Magic That Is Frightening People’ Andy Serkis is working on a new project that involves AI characters.
David Cronenberg The Shrouds Horror Vincent Cassel AI
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »