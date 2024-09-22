Dave Ramsey Says It's Never Too Late To Teach Kids About Financial Responsibility

It's never too late to teach your kids how to be financially responsible. In fact, the earlier, the better, according to personal finance expert Dave Ramsey . "It starts early," the Ramsey Solutions founder said during an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Wednesday. Ramsey spoke on a number of topics during the interview and drew from his own experiences with his family, when it comes to instilling financial responsibility in kids.

" He said his children are "self-determinant" and once a strong work ethic is achieved, "you've got someone of character that can carry the weight of wealth, because wealth is heavy, and you don't want to put it on someone that's weak because it'll destroy their life and turn them into a trust fund baby, and they'll have their own reality show." HOW TO BUILD A BLUEPRINT FOR YOUR CHILD’S FINANCIAL SUCCESS Pointing to the youngest generations.

