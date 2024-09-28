Dave Coulier Shares How He and His 'Full House' Costars Keep Bob Saget's Legacy Alive

Dave Coulier is opening up about how he and his fellow Full House costars work hard to keep the late Bob Saget ’s legacy alive.

Less than one week after his death, Saget was mourned during a private funeral, which was attended by his former Full House costars including Coulier, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. Saget starred alongside the group on the beloved sitcom as father Danny Tanner for six seasons from 1987 to 1995.

“I definitely went through the sorrow hat trick, so to speak,” he shared at the time. “My brother took his own life and he was actually the funniest person I’ve ever known. My brother, Dan. I was the one who found him at my dad’s house down in the basement. A part of me died that day, as well, because I really loved my brother.”

In April, Coulier invited Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, on for an episode of his “Full House Rewind” podcast where the duo bonded over their time with the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host. Coulier also shared a touching voice message for listeners that Saget had sent him after the death of his brother, Danny Coulier.

