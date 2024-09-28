Daphne Planning Commission Approves Controversial Multi-Use Development

On Thursday, the Daphne planning commission approved the plans for the property located along Champions Way and State Route 181.

If the project is approved for construction, it will be located right beside Daphne High School and across the street from a neighborhood, which has created a lot of concern for people in the area. Many people have expressed their concerns for the safety of the people who live nearby and the students at the high school up the road.

Traffic is another concern. The property sits at the corner of state Route 181 and Champions Way, which is a two-lane road.

Development Daphne Housing Traffic Residents

