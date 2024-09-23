Daniella Karagach Addresses Rumors About Choreographing Her 'Dancing With The Stars' Routines

Daniella Karagach is setting the record straight on rumors that she doesn’t choreograph her Dancing With the Stars routines.

“For me, I always choreograph in my brain. And then, because I’m fortunate to have my husband , who is a dancer, on the show as well, we do it in our living room see if it works.” Karagach said she was “upset” that people tried to “discredit my choreography” after seeing photos of her and Ronald in the studio together. “ will not talk for everyone because I don’t know if everyone choreographs their own dances. But me, personally, I work really hard to make sure that my dances are unique and adapted to my partners, and I usually don’t have outside help,” she stated. “If I ever do, I will always credit you for it.

“We started rehearsing late, and I had choreography planned out. And when we came into the studio for the first time to actually start rehearsals, I realized I had to switch up pretty much my whole choreography because I couldn't make it around ,” Karagach exclusively told Us Weekly after the season premiere. “He was so tall, I couldn't get around him. … So, I had to change up pretty much everything. It was crazy.

Dancingwiththestars Daniellakaragach Choreography Pashapashkov Rumors

