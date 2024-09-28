Daniel Jones' Deep Ball Struggles Holding Back Giants Passing Game

The New York Giants have focused the last two seasons on adding speed to their receiving corps to achieve a deeper passing game and stretch the field.

The 33rd Team’s assessment of Jones having struggled with the deep ball is backed up by Pro Football Focus’s metrics. Jones has a 20% completion rate on pass attempts of 20+ yards,who have attempted at least 15 deep passes, with two of his deep pass attempts classified as a “turnover-worthy play.” While some might conclude that Jones’s lack of accuracy on his deep throws results from being rushed to throw sooner than planned, PFF notes that Jones’s average time to throw on all his deep pass attempt dropbacks is 3.51, the second-best mark behind Murray.

Head coach Brian Daboll, who has gone out of his way to praise Jones so far this season, did offer an indirect critique of the quarterback coming out of the Dallas loss when speaking about wide receiver Darius Slayton who finished with three catches for 56 yards, and who was targeted on two other Jones pass attempts–one of which was intercepted on a play in which the Cowboys were offside, thus negating the turnover–that was woefully off-target.

