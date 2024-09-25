Dancing With The Stars Partner Says Anna Delvey Was Found Crying After Premiere

After Much Criticism Of Her Casting, Anna Delvey Was Found Crying In The Bathroom After The" Dancing With The Stars " Premiere

"As her partner, I wanted to give her the best experience she possibly could, and knowing that that's not the case, it really did break my heart," said her partner. Delvey posed as a wealthy German heiress and used her assumed wealth to defraud banks, hotels, and several people. In 2017, she was arrested, and in 2019, she was convicted of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but she was released in February 2021 for good behavior.

Dancing With The Stars Anna Delvey Ezra Sosa Casting Controversy Premiere

