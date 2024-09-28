Dame Maggie Smith Dies At 89

Maggie Smith , the British actress who won an Oscar for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969 and later became known to millions for roles in " Downton Abbey " and the Harry Potter films, has died. She was 89.Smith's sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, said in a statement to the Associated Press that she died early Friday in a London hospital.

She received Academy Award nominations as a supporting actress in "Othello," "Travels with My Aunt," "Room with a View" and "Gosford Park," and a BAFTA award for supporting actress in "Tea with Mussolini." On stage, she won a Tony in 1990 for "Lettice and Lovage.

