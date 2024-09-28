Dame Maggie Smith, Beloved Actress Known for 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey,' Dies at 89

British actress Dame Maggie Smith , known for her prolific career in roles like Professor McGonagall in the ' Harry Potter ' series and Violet Crawley in ' Downton Abbey ,' has died, her family confirmed to CBS News. She was 89.Smith passed away peacefully in the hospital early Friday morning, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement via publicist Clair Dobbs.'An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

''The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,' in which she played a dangerously charismatic Edinburgh schoolteacher, brought her the Academy Award for best actress and the BAFTA award as well in 1969. She added a supporting actress Oscar for 'California Suite' in 1978.Throughout her distinguished career, she was nominated for four more Academy Awards, won four more BAFTAs, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globes and a Tony Award for her work.

