Dame Maggie Smith: A Legacy of Depth and Subtlety

Dame Maggie Smith had a long and prolific career in the film industry, spanning over six decades, leaving a long-lasting impact. With a diverse body of work that included everything from tragic Shakespearean plays to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Smith's acting was characterized by depth and subtlety, establishing her as one of the most respected actors of her era.

Sister Act is a heartwarming and entertaining movie, and Smith's exceptional acting contributes significantly to its enduring popularity. This film even led to a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, and received well-deserved recognition, including NAACP Image and People's Choice Awards. This is a film where Smith shows her ability to excel in diverse roles, but it's far from her most dramatic performance. As such, it doesn't rank among the best of the best.

13 The Secret Garden Dame Maggie Smith Plays Mrs. Medlock In the adaptation of The Secret Garden, Dame Maggie Smith displays her ability to elevate a movie's overall quality with her role as head housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock. Undeniably one of her most exceptional performances, the film revolves around a young orphan, Mary Lennox, and her cousin, both of whom exhibit spoiled and stubborn behavior.

Othello remains the one and only Shakespeare-adapted film in which all the principal roles were nominated for Academy Awards. Smith’s portrayal of Muriel is both amusing and profoundly moving. Initially showcasing her character’s sharpness and preconceptions, she gradually exposes Muriel’s vulnerability, making her one of the most captivating characters in the movie. Smith's talent at combining humor with emotional authenticity made The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel one of the best films in recent memory. Further, it solidified her reputation as one of cinema’s finest actors.

9 Richard III Dame Maggie Smith Plays The Duchess Of York This adaptation of Richard III, set in a fascist 1930s England, stars Ian McKellen as the ruthless and power-hungry king. Dame Maggie Smith portrays the Duchess of York, Richard’s mother, who witnesses the brutal unraveling of her family as her son seizes the throne. The film is visually striking, and its modernized take on Shakespeare’s classic work gives the political intrigue a fresh look.

Her contribution to the series is particularly evident in the first film, where her character's multifaceted nature is established. Throughout the seven subsequent movies, Smith skillfully allows the character's softer side to emerge as the series grows in darkness and violence. However, she never quite gets enough screen time for Harry Potter to rank higher among her best movies of all time.

Dame Maggie Smith is the only British actor or actress to win both a Leading and Supporting Performance Oscar. 4 California Suite Dame Maggie Smith Plays Diana Barrie Dame Maggie Smith's portrayal of Diana Barrie in California Suite is arguably one of her most brilliant and self-aware performances. The film, adapted from Neil Simon's Broadway play, weaves four distinct stories of guests at a luxurious California resort, each in a remarkable and humorous tale that plays to all the actors' strengths.

