Damar Hamlin Records First Career Interception

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin 's miraculous comeback saw another milestone on Monday as he grabbed his first career interception. Hamlin intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence late in the second quarter. Lawrence overthrew receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and Hamlin was ready and waiting to accept the errant pass. Follow along for live coverage The Bills scored their fourth touchdown only a few plays later.

In January 2023, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was revived on the field before being hospitalized. Hamlin later said he suffered an episode of commotio cordis, a condition that causes a disruption in the heartbeat after a blow to the chest. “It’s one thing to come back off of an ACL or a broken bone. It’s another thing to come back off of what he came back off of, right?,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said before the team’s season opener.

NFL Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin Interception Comeback Story

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bills' Damar Hamlin records 1st career interception, sets up another TD vs JaguarsBuffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recorded the first interception of his career on a pickoff of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Get goosebumps watching Bills' Damar Hamlin make first NFL interception on MNFAfter suffering cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football nearly 21 months ago, Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin made a huge play in primetime.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Damar Hamlin Earns First Start for Bills Since Returning From Cardiac ArrestHamlin will make his first start since suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game in 2023.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Bills safety Damar Hamlin gets his first career interceptionDamar Hamlin made his first career interception on Monday night, the latest milestone for the Buffalo Bills safety in his recovery from a near-death experience.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to make first start since cardiac arrest in 2023Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will make an emotional return to the Bengals' Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where ten months ago he went into cardiac arrest on the field. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Sunday TODAY.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make first start since cardiac arrestAfter experiencing trepidation during his comeback last year, Hamlin acknowledged he was able to focus more on football this year.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »