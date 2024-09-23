Dalton Leads Panthers To Dominant Victory Over Raiders

With Dalton under center, the Panthers dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders , 36–22. Carolina scored more points during Sunday's first half than they had in total throughout the first two weeks of the season.

"I'm smiling inside. I'm absolutely beat, this has been an amazing week. But again, just a really heavy week, just with all the factors," said Canales. "Just getting back to work and continue to push to establish our culture and our process.

