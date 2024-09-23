Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia To Retire, Join Austin City

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will be retiring and taking a new job with the city of Austin just four months after recommitting himself to serving Dallas . Austin city officials first made the news public in a Thursday city memo saying that Garcia would be their new assistant city manager overseeing public safety . The news was quickly picked up by Dallas news outlets.

"We were caught by surprise and so the news, of course, was not something that we were expecting to wake up to, but you know in the business that we're in. We do expect things like this will happen. I guess because we had just negotiated a contract with Chief Garcia we didn't expect the news today to his departure," said Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.A memo from Garcia says the news did not come out the way he intended and earlier than anticipated.

Dallas Austin Police Chief Retirement Public Safety

