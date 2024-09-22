Dallas County Resolution Pits LGBTQ+ Against Itself

A meeting of the Dallas County Commissioners Court in downtown Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. On Tuesday, the court adopted a resolution in support of segments of the LGBTQ+ community who agree with its politics, writes the editorial board.On Tuesday, Dallas County commissioners passed a resolution that managed to support some parts of the LGBTQ+ community and condemn several other constituencies.

The resolution, like those handed out by almost every public body before almost every meeting, should have been innocuous and apolitical, recognizing the important contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in Dallas County — a constituency, it should be noted, with a history of being discriminated against.“Dallas County remains committed to ensuring that all constituents are free from discrimination and harassment of any form,” the resolution began.

The county is the local health authority and provides hospital services. The fact that its highest governing body is leaping ahead of scientific consensus is troubling.But the resolution went further still.

It set the county against lawmakers, coaches, parents and athletes who oppose opening women’s sports to transgender women. The resolution made reference to “over 100 bills filed in the 88th Texas Legislature against the transgender community,” which includes those bills that sought to ban such inclusion.We reached out by email and phone to County Commissioner Theresa Daniel who introduced the proclamation.

People of good faith can be concerned about providing permanent medical intervention to minors and about people who have experienced male puberty taking part in female sports without being anti-LGBTQ+. Most Americans recognize that nuance. Dallas County has resolved not to.. Dallas Morning News editorials are written by the paper's Editorial Board and serve as the voice and view of the paper. The board considers a broad range of topics and is overseen by the Editorial Page Editor.

