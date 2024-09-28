Dallas City Council Reduces Speed Limit on US 75 Central Expressway

The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to reduce the speed limit on a portion of U.S. 75 Central Expressway afterThe speed limit from Mockingbird Lane to Woodall Rodgers Freeway will be reduced from 70 mph to 65 mph. The Texas Department of Transportation said in a statement tothat it would install new signs following the council’s vote, and the 65 mph speed limit would then become enforceable.

Central Expressway also received national attention for high speeds in March after a crash involving Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver Rashee Rice. Police said Rice was driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph in the seconds before a crash that injured at least four peoplethat the number of speeding tickets written on Central Expressway declined 70% from 2019 to 2021. That number increased in the next year but was still down about 30% compared to 2019 numbers.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the department has stepped up enforcement on Central ExpresswayRoad safety experts said speed limit changes may not be enough to change driving behavior on roads like Central and that roadway design improvements and increased enforcement may be necessary to gain more compliance.

However, a lower speed limit will allow police to write more substantial tickets at a lower speed threshold. With a 65 mph speed limit, drivers could be arrested and their vehicles impounded for traveling above 95 mph.conducted a three hour test on a Monday night earlier this year. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., we observed at least a dozen vehicles traveling above 100 mph.

