Dak Prescott Urges Cowboys To 'Jump Off' After Tough Loss To Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys nearly completed a wild fourth quarter comeback on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens , but the first three quarters of the game ultimately doomed them. Dak Prescott had a message for fans as he and the rest of the team walked back to the locker room at AT&T Stadium following the 28-25 defeat.

Jump off if you want,' Prescott was heard saying, via CBS Texas. 'Please, please, please.' Prescott was 28-of-51 with 379 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes. He also ran for one more. He helped Dallas to 19 points in the fourth quarter after scoring only six points in the previous three frames. Dallas dropped to 1-2 on the year, losing its first two games at home for the first time since the 2020 season.

Make sure guys don’t dwell,' Prescott said. 'They can feel bad tonight, but come the morning, it’s over with. If you’re dwelling on that, you’re not going to prepare the right away. You’re still going to be looking back at things you could have done, should have done.' The Cowboys gave up too many points early in the game and were sunk by their early performance.

You definitely want to get in front of that team,' Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. 'That’s a team that plays to their strength and their profile. We were not clean enough to get the win today.' The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

NFL Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Dak Prescott Comeback Attempt

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pull plug on run game, let Dak Prescott spark Cowboys vs. RavensBaltimore and Dallas will both be reeling when they arrive at AT&T Stadium, but it’s two teams with different records and problems.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Full coverage: Cowboys take on Ravens at AT&T StadiumDak Prescott and the Cowboys take on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Dak Prescott Avoids Blatant Penalty Against Baltimore RavensThe Baltimore Ravens are dominating the Dallas Cowboys, and could've been ahead by even more.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Latest Dak Prescott contract news says Dallas Cowboys QB 'well aware' valueDak Prescott knows his worth and has all of the leverage, so Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys better be ready to pay.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott contract updates breathe optimism into Dallas Cowboys fansThe Dallas Cowboys are finally feeling some urgency and want to sign Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb prior to Week 1.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Dak Prescott snubbed on elite quarterback list by notorious Dallas Cowboys haterOnce again, Dan Orlovsky is keeping Dak Prescott off a questionable list of top quarterbacks.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »