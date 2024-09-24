Dab Motors Unveils Atomic Purple Electric Motorcycle Inspired by Game Boy Color

Dab Motors has announced a new finish for its Dab 1a electric motorcycle that’s inspired by Nintendo ’s atomic purple Game Boy Color . Customers who preorder the bike, which starts at €14,900 , can opt for a transparent purple body that will look familiar to those who remember playing the handheld. Created by Dab Motors’ “bespoke service branch,” the atomic purple version of the Dab 1a also includes custom handlebars with controls made to look like the Game Boy Color ’s D-pad and action buttons.

Is it enough to make me consider ditching the minivan for an electric bike? I’m sorely tempted. The atomic purple Dab 1a will even have secret “cheat codes” that unlock features like “speed boosts,” themes for its display, and 8-bit sound effects. To find those cheat codes, the bike will include a copy of a fictional gaming magazine with the codes hidden throughout. Dab Motors was founded in 2018 by Simon Dabadie and is based out of Bayonne, France.

Electric Motorcycle Dab 1A Nintendo Game Boy Color

