D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Joins Cast Of ‘Caught Stealing’

, is gradually entering its production phase. The movie, which drives inspiration from Charlie Huston’s eponymous novel, was announced to be in development by Sony in March 2024. Since then, the project has added multiple high-profile names, with D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai set to play Austin Butler ’s best friend in Caught Stealing , in accordance with Sony. As per their report, the Canadian actor has been drafted to portray Dale. He is the best friend of Austin Butler ’s leading character, Hank Thompson.

Adopted from Charlie Huston’s novel, the movie takes place in the criminal underbelly of the 1990s New York City. Caught Stealing revolves around the misadventures of Hank Thompson, a retired baseball player. After a series of unfortunate events, he inadvertently finds himself in a battle for survival in New York’s rugged underworld.was the most recent addition to Caught Stealing, prior to D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai recruitment.

Before his involvement with Caught Stealing, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai gained fame and critical acclaim for his performance in the Reservation Dogs series. The actor of Oji-Cree descent was famously nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the same. In the process, Woon-A-Tai became the first Native American to receive an Emmy nod in the said category.

Caught Stealing is set to be produced by Aronofsky's Protozoa Pictures. While an official release date has yet to be attached to the project, it is expected to hit theatres

