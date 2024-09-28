D.A.'S Office Staffer Arrested For Plotting To Bomb Migrant Shelter

A staffer in a New York City district attorney’s office has been arrested after attempting to make an explosive to attack a migrant shelter located across from his apartmentA paralegal at a New York City district attorney's office has been arrested after he attempted to make an explosive to bomb a migrant shelter located across from his apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

“I know I shouldn’t be doing this, but it’s for Queens County,” he said, according to the court filing. “This is a war. I wish I had a big enough one to blow them back to Venezuela.”Klever confided to an unnamed acquaintance that he had purchased fireworks and was going to combine their contents with nails, gasoline and other materials to create rudimentary explosives.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz's office also declined to comment other than to say Klever has been fired and the investigation is ongoing.

