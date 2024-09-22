Cumberland County Recycling Authority Likely To Disband In 2025

After 50 years of service, the Cumberland County Recycling and Waste Authority will likely cease to exist sometime in 2025, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said last week.

The plan is to convert the authority into a solid waste advisory committee, Eichelberger said. This would require appointing volunteers to serve on the committee. Since then, the authority has advised the county on matters relating to solid waste. The authority was also instrumental in setting up a county solid waste department to conduct everyday functions.

The county started its program in 1994 as a rental service to spare municipalities the cost of buying expensive equipment for limited use. One goal was to expand municipal leaf and yard waste collection/drop-off programs.

Cumberland County Recycling Authority Waste Management Local Government

