Cuban mother deported, separated from autistic son in US

U.S. immigration lawyer Eduardo Soto denounced that her client Vivian Limonta Reyes, a Cuba n mother of a two-year-old boy with autism, was deported back to Cuba by U.S. authorities and separated from her son, Cuba net

Soto claimed that Limonta Reyes was deported in absentia and as such, filed a motion to reopen the case. Limonta Reyes, presently in Cuba, stated that Castro regime officials received her with mockery upon her arrival. The mother explained that she communicates daily with her son through video calls. “If the court accepts our arguments that there was a failure on the part of the court to notify her, then they open the case and she is entitled to return to the U.S.,” the attorney said.

Deportation Cuba Autism Immigration Family Separation

