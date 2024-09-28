Cuban Mother Deported, Separated From Autistic Son in U.S.

U.S. immigration lawyer Eduardo Soto denounced that her client Vivian Limonta Reyes, a Cuba n mother of a two-year-old boy with autism, was deported back to Cuba by U.S. authorities and separated from her son, Cuba net

Soto claimed that Limonta Reyes was deported in absentia and as such, filed a motion to reopen the case. Limonta Reyes, presently in Cuba, stated that Castro regime officials received her with mockery upon her arrival. The mother explained that she communicates daily with her son through video calls. “If the court accepts our arguments that there was a failure on the part of the court to notify her, then they open the case and she is entitled to return to the U.S.,” the attorney said.

Deportation Immigration Cuba Autism Family Separation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuban mother deported, separated from autistic son in USU.S. immigration lawyer Eduardo Soto denounced that her client Vivian Limonta Reyes, a Cuban mother of a two-year-old boy with autism, was deported back to Cuba by U.S. authorities and separated from her son, Celin. Soto stated Limonta Reyes was deported alongside 47 other individuals in late August, leaving her child behind who underwent surgery at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida. Soto blames U.S. authorities for mishandling the case and violating his client’s rights.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Cuban Mother Deported Despite Son's Autism Diagnosis, Lawyer SaysU.S. immigration lawyer Eduardo Soto claims that Vivian Limonta Reyes, a Cuban mother of a two-year-old boy with autism, was deported to Cuba by U.S. authorities, separating her from her child. Soto alleges mishandling of the case and violation of his client's rights, stating she had a right to remain in the U.S. until proper pardons were decided.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mother of Apalachee High School shooting suspect charged with elder abuse, tying mother to chair: reportA woman whose son is charged with shooting up Apalachee High School in Georgia earlier this month has been accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair, according to a local report.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Mother of Apalachee High School shooting suspect charged with elder abuse, tying mother to chair: reportA woman whose son is charged with shooting up Apalachee High School in Georgia earlier this month has been accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair, according to a local report.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Mother Of Suspected Apalachee High School Shooter Indicted After Allegedly Binding Elderly Mother To ChairMarcee Gray, the mother of the suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting, faces new charges after allegedly binding her 74-year-old mother to a chair for nearly 24 hours.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Mother Of Suspected School Shooter Faces Charges For Allegedly Tying Elderly Mother To ChairMarcee Gray, the mother of the suspect accused in the Apalachee High School shooting, has been indicted on charges related to allegedly tying her elderly mother to a chair and leaving her for nearly 24 hours. The incident occurred in November after Gray's mother refused to accompany her to confront her ex-husband.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »