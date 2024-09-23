CryptoQuant CEO Supports Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, has expressed his support for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao as his four-month prison sentence nears its conclusion.His guilty plea involved not preventing money laundering on Binance , resulting in a $4.3 billion penalty for the company and a $50 million fine for Zhao himself. His imprisonment, whichthe Binance executive’s mistakes while also emphasizing his contributions. “Don’t underestimate CZ.
He further explained that the crypto sector, like other young and immature ones, has faced its share of “growing pains,” including rampant crime like hacks and frauds, which have hurt its growth. In his view, Zhao has become a scapegoat for some of the industry’s failings, but this should not overshadow his role in its development.
Binance Changpeng Zhao Cryptoquant Cryptocurrency Prison Sentence
