Cryptocurrency Scams on the Rise in Houston

‘We’re getting these every day’: Scams involving cryptocurrency on the rise in Houston Texas AG Ken Paxton files last-minute appeal to stop State Fair of Texas from implementing gun ban

“They’ll use a spoofed number that’s probably traced, you could trace it back to the agency. They use a name of an actual officer that’s working because they’ll find out our directory and get a good name. So they have all the information of officers that are actually working and use these names to trick people,” Alanis said.

Cryptocurrency Scam Houston Texas Bitcoin Law Enforcement Impersonation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Style 'Que Shines at the Houston BBQ ThrowdownHere's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings: First Anniversary at Gaspachos Mexican Bites Friday, 6 p.m. 3709 Eastside Gaspachos Mexican Bites is celebrating the first anniversary of its kiosk location in Levy Park with a lively, family-friendly celebration. Houstonians can enjoy Mexican bites from street tacos...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Cryptocurrency Scams Cost Americans $5.6 Billion in 2023The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports a staggering $5.6 billion in estimated losses from cryptocurrency scams in 2023, a 45% increase from the previous year. California suffered the most significant losses, with over $1.155 billion reported.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Americans lost $5.6 billion last year in cryptocurrency fraud scams, the FBI saysThe FBI says Americans were duped out of more than $5.6 billion last year through fraud schemes involving cryptocurrency. The report released Monday shows a 45 percent jump in losses from 2022. The FBI received nearly 70,000 complaints in 2023 by victims of fraud involving bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies, according to the report.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Americans lost $5.6 billion in cryptocurrency scams in 2023: FBIThe impacts of these schemes are devastating.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Fake rental listings in Houston: Is your house being used by thieves?A Houston homeowner is raising awareness about rental scams after her home was listed online for rent without her permission, highlighting a rise in such scams in the city.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Houston robbery: 80-year-old targeted in robbery after cryptocurrency scamAn 80-year-old woman was robbed while attempting to buy cryptocurrency at a convenience store in Houston on July 12.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »