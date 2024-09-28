Crypto Lobby Group Upgrades Kamala Harris’s Crypto Ranking After VP Speech

A digital asset lobby group backed by Coinbase , Stand With Crypto , has been forced to change its crypto-friendly ranking of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris .

” of digital assets. The Republican flagbearer has reportedly made at least 21 statements on crypto compared to just one made by his opponent in the U.S. presidential race.

Kamala Harris Crypto Digital Assets Stand With Crypto Coinbase

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coinbase-backed lobby urges ABC to ask about crypto in Trump-Harris debateStand With Crypto, an alliance backed by Coinbase, has been traveling the country to promote its key issue and wants it to come up in Tuesday's debate.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Kamala Harris Is Not Directly Accepting Crypto Donations, a PAC Is, Coinbase SaysHelene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Coinbase Clarifies Confusion Surrounding Kamala Harris’ Crypto DonationsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Ex-Trump Aide Anthony Scaramucci Joins Kamala Harris to Draft Crypto PoliciesCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris Promises to Encourage Crypto in Surprising Campaign ShiftCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Anthony Scaramucci says he is 'working alongside' Kamala Harris on her campaign's crypto policies'I believe that we are making progress, and I think it's going in the right direction,' Scaramucci said at the annual TOKEN2049 event in Singapore.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »