Crypto-crime Explodes, Targeting Americans With Devastating Financial Consequences

Crypto-crime keeps exploding, often aimed at Americans by a worldwide network of criminals who don't care about whose lives they destroy. One victim, a professional woman, was willing to talk about the financial devastation.U.S. savings and retirement accounts are prime targets because America is where the money is.
He convinced Mary to try it by investing $1,000 in a platform called Xexbit.com. Almost instantly, she got $1,340 back, cash in her bank account.More transfers eventually exhausted the retirement fund, with Ouyang claiming he was co-investing with her. She says he even tried to get her to participate in what appeared to be a multi-level crypto-Ponzi scheme to attract more investors but declined.Nonetheless, Mary says she was told she had amassed a $9 million profit.
Cryptocurrency Crime Cyberattacks Identity Theft Financial Fraud Linkedin
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
