Crude Oil Futures: A deeper drop seems not favoured

10/5/2023 5:02 AM

CME Group’s flash data for crude oil futures markets noted traders scaled back their open interest positions by around 2.6K contracts on Wednesday, re

Source

FXStreetNews

versing the previous daily build. On the other hand, volume increased for the second session in a row, now by 105.7K contracts. WTI: Next on the downside emerges the $78.00 region Prices of WTI retreated markedly on Wednesday, flirting with the interim 55-day SMA around the $84.00 zone.

versing the previous daily build. On the other hand, volume increased for the second session in a row, now by 105.7K contracts. WTI: Next on the downside emerges the $78.00 region Prices of WTI retreated markedly on Wednesday, flirting with the interim 55-day SMA around the $84.00 zone. The sharp downtick was on the back of shrinking open interest and suggests that a sustained decline is not favoured for the time being. on the downside, the next support of note emerges at the August low of $77.64 (August 24).

Read more:
FXStreetNews »

Crude Oil Futures: Further recovery looks likelyConsidering advanced prints from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest rose by around 19.5K contracts after three consecutive daily p

Oil prices edge lower ahead of supply data as Saudis affirm extension of production cutOil futures edge lower early Wednesday as traders await an official read on U.S. crude inventories.

5 Economic Trends That Will Drive the Market in Q4Market Overview Analysis by MarketBeat.com (Thomas Hughes) covering: Crude Oil WTI Futures, Heating Oil Futures, ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. Read MarketBeat.com (Thomas Hughes)'s latest article on Investing.com

Oil and Natural Gas: Current Challenges Unlikely to Phase Out Long-Term BullsCommodities Analysis by Investing.com (Damian Nowiszewski) covering: US Dollar Index Futures, Brent Oil Futures, Crude Oil WTI Futures, Natural Gas Futures. Read Investing.com (Damian Nowiszewski)'s latest article on Investing.com

Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD SurgesOil prices pulled back from the yearly high, testing levels around the prior swing low. Will storage data reveal further drawdowns, potentially eyeing a bullish continuation?

Oil futures end higher after a three-session declineOil futures finished higher on Tuesday, recouping a small portion of the price losses seen after three consecutive session declines. The path of least...

HEAD TOPICS