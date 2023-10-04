Crude Oil Futures: A deeper drop seems not favoured

versing the previous daily build. On the other hand, volume increased for the second session in a row, now by 105.7K contracts. WTI: Next on the downside emerges the $78.00 region Prices of WTI retreated markedly on Wednesday, flirting with the interim 55-day SMA around the $84.00 zone.

versing the previous daily build. On the other hand, volume increased for the second session in a row, now by 105.7K contracts. WTI: Next on the downside emerges the $78.00 region Prices of WTI retreated markedly on Wednesday, flirting with the interim 55-day SMA around the $84.00 zone. The sharp downtick was on the back of shrinking open interest and suggests that a sustained decline is not favoured for the time being. on the downside, the next support of note emerges at the August low of $77.64 (August 24).

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Crude Oil Futures: Further recovery looks likelyConsidering advanced prints from CME Group for crude oil futures markets, open interest rose by around 19.5K contracts after three consecutive daily p

Oil prices edge lower ahead of supply data as Saudis affirm extension of production cutOil futures edge lower early Wednesday as traders await an official read on U.S. crude inventories.

5 Economic Trends That Will Drive the Market in Q4Market Overview Analysis by MarketBeat.com (Thomas Hughes) covering: Crude Oil WTI Futures, Heating Oil Futures, ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. Read MarketBeat.com (Thomas Hughes)'s latest article on Investing.com

Oil and Natural Gas: Current Challenges Unlikely to Phase Out Long-Term BullsCommodities Analysis by Investing.com (Damian Nowiszewski) covering: US Dollar Index Futures, Brent Oil Futures, Crude Oil WTI Futures, Natural Gas Futures. Read Investing.com (Damian Nowiszewski)'s latest article on Investing.com

Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD SurgesOil prices pulled back from the yearly high, testing levels around the prior swing low. Will storage data reveal further drawdowns, potentially eyeing a bullish continuation?

Oil futures end higher after a three-session declineOil futures finished higher on Tuesday, recouping a small portion of the price losses seen after three consecutive session declines. The path of least...