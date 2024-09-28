Cowboys' Mazi Smith Shines in Defensive Dominance

From left, Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive tackle Mazi Smith , safety Donovan Wilson , linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa wait the Baltimore Ravens to come to the line of scrimmage during the second half an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Arlington.The box score says Smith had three tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 26 snaps.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith flips over New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on a second quarter run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 26, 2024.In the offseason, Smith picked up nearly 20 pounds, found his place in a scheme that’s designed for him to succeed and just play with confidence. Smith said he didn’t use last season’s scheme, where he was asked to get off the snap fast and rush up field, as an excuse for his disappointing season.

