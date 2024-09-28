Cowboys Fall to Kansas State as Bowman Struggles Again

One week after being benched, seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman again failed to come up big for the Cowboys as they lost to Kansas State Saturday, 42-20.

For the second straight week, Bowman couldn’t find rhythm, completing 26 of 50 passes for 364 yards, one touchdown and two tough interceptions.In his second contest of the year against Tulsa, Bowman saw one of the best performances of his career, offering hope in the form of 396 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air.

The very next week, though, he completed just 16 of 33 passes for 206 yards with two interceptions against then-No. 12 Utah, with most of that production coming late in the fourth. Garret Rangel, OSU’s redshirt sophomore QB who saw limited snaps last year, replaced Bowman for several series, failing to put up much offense himself.

The blame isn’t shouldered squarely on Bowman. The line hasn’t looked as advertised, and Ollie Gordon II — the team’s prized running back who finished top-seven in the Heisman just a season ago — has yet to re-find his production. But without the team’s leader firing on all cylinders, it’s been hard for the Cowboys to find offensive synergy early enough to keep them in games against tough ranked opponents.

Bowman will look to bounce back against unranked West Virginia next week on Oct. 5. It remains to be seen whether Mike Gundy and the Cowboys will make another quarterback change, but it could make sense with the team’s Playoffs hopes faltering, and Bowman in his final year of eligibility.Derek is co-founder of All Pokes and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Alan Bowman Kansas State Wildcats College Football Quarterback Performance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State football predictions: Cowboys vs. Wildcats picksExpert predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State by the football model that picks winners.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at Kansas StateTwo of the Big 12's preseason favorites are desperate to get a win and stay in the conference championship race.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma State Scores Electric 77-Yard TD To Take Lead Over Kansas StateThe Oklahoma State Cowboys now lead the Kansas State Wildcats.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »