Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey Kicks Second-Longest Field Goal In NFL History

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens , the second-longest kick in NFL history. Tom Brady, who was in the booth for FOX on Sunday, was so impressed with Aubrey's leg that he compared the kicker to NBA superstar Steph Curry. 'He's like the Steph Curry of kickers,' Brady said. 'There's no range that's too far.

Dallas plays at AT&T Stadium, which has a retractable roof that was closed. The kick cleared the crossbar by a couple of yards, with room also to spare inside the right upright. Aubrey is now 14 of 14 on kicks of 50 yards or longer in his two seasons. The 29-year-old extended his record for makes from at least 50 yards without a miss to start an NFL career.

