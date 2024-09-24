Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Ownership Bid Rejected by Libraries Board

Numerous taxpayers feel let down as the Heights Libraries Board decided against the transfer of ownership regarding the Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Building Monday night.The Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Campus submitted a purchase proposal to the Heights Libraries Board on Sept. 9. The proposal, provided to News 5, makes a request to buy the Coventry Elementary School for a “symbolic” $1.00.

Building is not located within University Heights, Brennan’s letter states, “University Heights residents funded in part of the construction of Coventry Elementary School.”The letter goes on to read, “I have long held that the Heights Libraries took this on and at minimum has a responsibility to leave it better than it found it. Displacement or eviction of the tenants and demolition of the building is not better; it is far worse.

Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Libraries Board Ownership Funding Cleveland Heights

