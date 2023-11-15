Courtland Sutton's Remarkable Catch and Russell Wilson's Incredible Throw

Courtland Sutton's toe-dragging, body falling touchdown catch and Russell Wilson's throw under duress are praised during the Broncos vs. Bills game. The catch is compared to iconic plays like 'The Catch' by Willie Mays and Dwight Clark, while the throw is deemed incredible by color analyst Troy Aikman.

United States Headlines Read more: 9NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWS: Russell Wilson's Escape Leads to Touchdown Pass in Broncos vs. Bills GameDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles and throws a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton despite tight coverage by the Bills ' secondary. The initial ruling of an incompletion is overturned after a replay review.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

9NEWS: Russell Wilson's Late Touchdown Pass Leads Denver Broncos to VictoryDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws a late touchdown pass to secure a victory against the Buffalo Bills . Wilson escapes pass-rush pressure and finds Courtland Sutton in the end zone for the winning score.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Wilson's Improbable Touchdown Pass Leads Broncos to VictoryDenver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson 's improbable touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton leads the team to their third consecutive victory. Wilson's ability to improvise under pressure proves to be the difference-maker in the game.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Broncos Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian Continues to Make Plays Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian impresses with his performance as the starting nickel, while Sutton has a good year with his seventh touchdown of the season.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

FORBESWOMEN: It’s Time For The U.S. To Catch Up to the Rest of the World In Terms of Family LeaveThe United States of America is the only high-income country that does not have mandatory paid parental leave or any national family caregiving or medical leave policy. With the share of moms working full-time or part-time, according to the Pew Research Center, and more than half of two-parent families having two parents with full-time jobs, there have been huge calls country-wide for paid leave policies to be enacted to offer support to employees and their families.

Source: ForbesWomen | Read more »

NEWSMAX: The Newsmax Daily - Top Headlines and CommentaryA 20 minute news brief covering the top headlines from Newsmax, The Newsmax Daily is a great way to catch up on the stories people are talking about. Tony Marino is an experienced host who introduces and curates the clips, weaving them together with brief commentary and snippets of timely information.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »