Couple finds remains believed to be Kentucky interstate shooter

Community worries led a couple to join in the search for a shooter who fired shots at multiple people earlier this month on a Kentucky interstate. Fred and Sheila McCoy spent several days searching for the man until they found a body in the woods.

They found the remains toward the end of the video as Sheila says "Hey, guys, you won’t believe it, we found him, oh, my goodness gracious."Authorities searched the area, and the McCoys identified themselves to officers shortly before they found the remains. Fred McCoy estimated the human remains were a mile away from where the shooter opened fire. Nearby, police found Couch's vehicle and an AR-15 last week, the AP reported. Dr.

