Couple Banned by Cathay Pacific After Harassing Passenger Over Reclining Seat

A couple, who argued with a passenger who reclined her seat, won't be flying with Cathay Pacific ever again.The video, which was posted on the same platform, which is often described as China 's Instagram, showed the couple taunting, using vulgar hand gestures, and jostling the chair of a female passenger who reclined her seat on a 14-hour flight from Hong Kong to London.

The woman, who narrates parts of the video that was posted on the same platform, said the couple harassed her after she declined to return her seat to the upright position."I was shocked because it was not meal time, but the flight attendant ... she asked me to compromise, so I rejected the suggestion," the woman said in the video, according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese.

The unruly behavior rose to the point where nearby passengers intervened. Passengers can be heard in the video saying: "Show some decency!" "Don't bully that little girl!" "You are bringing shame to our Hong Kongers."Despite Cathay Pacific's ban, many social media users in mainland China criticized the carrier's initial response to the dispute.

Social media platforms, such as Xiaohongshu, are rife with mainland Chinese alleging ill treatment while in Hong Kong. Some of them say they feel discriminated against in the city — where locals speak Cantonese, not Mandarin, the official Chinese dialect.

