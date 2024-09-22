Could We Really Harness Energy From Black Holes?

When you get close to a black hole, things can get pretty intense. The tremendous gravity can squeeze gas to ionizing temperatures, and fierce magnetic fields can accelerate plasma into jets speeding at nearly the speed of light. That’s a lot of power, and wherever there is power someone will figure out how to harness it.
Back in 1969 Roger Penrose noted that you could theoretically extract energy from a black hole simply by dumping garbage into it. The idea was to pack a spaceship full of junk, fly really close to a black hole so that you travel within the region of strongly twisted space known as the ergosphere, then simply dump your trash. The trash gets consumed by the black hole and your spaceship gets a boost of energy. No need to reduce, reuse, recycle, just toss it down the cosmic hole.
So we now know rotating bodies, including black holes, can amplify electromagnetic fields. What’s also interesting about this experiment is how surprisingly straight forward it is. The design is similar to an induction generator used in wind turbines. The experiment could have been done decades ago, it’s just that no one had thought of it before. Sometimes the answer to a scientific question is right in front of you.
Black Holes Energy Space Travel Ergosphere Physics
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »
Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »
Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »
Gophers ready to face 'really, really good FCS team' Rhode Island in Week 2Minnesota will look to get back on track against the Rams on Saturday.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »