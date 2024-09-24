Could The Steelers Trade Russell Wilson To The Dolphins?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson during pregame. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 22, 2024. Kylee Surike | Special to PennLiveCould the Pittsburgh Steelers end up trading Russell Wilson to a new team if they name Justin Fields the starter? ESPN’s Adam Schefter floated a scenario on Monday while joining the Pat McAfee Show that would see Wilson moved to the Miami Dolphins .and backup Skylar Thompson sustaining a chest injury in his first start.

On the other hand, Wilson seems happy in Pittsburgh and would be an excellent backup if the Steelers were to make him the backup. Fields does not have a perfect slate of health in his NFL career, and should Fields go down with an ailment, Wilson would be right back into the starting role. There are a lot of factors to take into this one, including the fact that Wilson remains less than 100 percent while dealing with a calf strain.

