Costco's Giant Apple Pie Is Getting Rave Reviews

While fall just officially kicked off, retailers and brands have been gearing up for the season for several weeks. And at Costco , fall-themed items have been cropping up all summer, with the warehouse club selling Halloween knickknacks as early as June.

Is there any fruit more emblematic of fall than apples? Take advantage of the season’s bounty by indulging in apple-flavored treats, such as apple crisp, apple tarts, and, of course, apple pie. Costco’s apple pie is certainly an eye-catching one, clocking in at more than four pounds. “Cinnamon coffee cake is outstanding,” one fan recently shared on Reddit, adding,” Highly recommend.”Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean you should overlook frozen desserts. In fact, Costco has one made for the fall season: Alden’s Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies. According to the product page, these limited-edition ice cream sandwiches feature swirls of organic pumpkin and cheesecake ice cream. The warehouse club currently offers the sandwiches in 18-count packages.

“I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6,” one shopper pointed out on Reddit. “It’s a staple in my fridge from September to November!” Costco fan account @costcobuys shared on Instagram.Grab a spoon because Costco is now offering a yogurt trio that will help you celebrate the fall season. The warehouse club recently rolled out Noosa’s Fall Yoghurt Variety Pack, which includes three flavors: vanilla bean, cinnamon, and salted caramel.

Costco Apple Pie Fall Treats Seasonal Items Desserts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyond apple pie: Creative ways to use your apple haul this yearTynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

We’re Costco Guys: Of Course We Got the $20 Gift Card With Our 1-Year Gold Star MembershipA Costco 1-year Gold Star membership now comes with a $20 digital Costco shop card.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Costco recall: Do not eat these 2 foods from Costco; return them for a refund ASAPCostco is urging customers to return these two items for a full refund

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Apple lays off 100 workers from its Apple News and Apple Books appsThe affected employees, among them several engineers, were informed of the decision on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Costco, Nvidia, Palantir, Broadcom, Tesla, Amazon, Meta & moreHere are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Classic Apple PieThis classic apple pie recipe makes the perfect holiday dessert with a flaky, buttery crust and a tender, perfectly cooked fruit filling.

Source: epicurious - 🏆 114. / 63 Read more »