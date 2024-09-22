Costco's Giant Apple Pie Is Getting Rave Reviews

While fall just officially kicked off, retailers and brands have been gearing up for the season for several weeks. And at Costco , fall-themed items have been cropping up all summer, with the warehouse club selling Halloween knickknacks as early as June.
Is there any fruit more emblematic of fall than apples? Take advantage of the season’s bounty by indulging in apple-flavored treats, such as apple crisp, apple tarts, and, of course, apple pie. Costco’s apple pie is certainly an eye-catching one, clocking in at more than four pounds. “Cinnamon coffee cake is outstanding,” one fan recently shared on Reddit, adding,” Highly recommend.”Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean you should overlook frozen desserts. In fact, Costco has one made for the fall season: Alden’s Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies. According to the product page, these limited-edition ice cream sandwiches feature swirls of organic pumpkin and cheesecake ice cream. The warehouse club currently offers the sandwiches in 18-count packages.
“I honestly don't think you can make it from scratch for much less than $6,” one shopper pointed out on Reddit. “It’s a staple in my fridge from September to November!” Costco fan account @costcobuys shared on Instagram.Grab a spoon because Costco is now offering a yogurt trio that will help you celebrate the fall season. The warehouse club recently rolled out Noosa’s Fall Yoghurt Variety Pack, which includes three flavors: vanilla bean, cinnamon, and salted caramel.
