Costa Mesa Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Porn Possession and Distribution

A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography , and police believe there may be more possible victims.man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography , and police believe there may be more possible victims.
Garduno was arrested Sept. 7 after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old girl. The girl turned out to be a detective who had been posing as a minor online, police said. Police also believe Shallahamer sent videos of himself "stalking a female while she lay in bed" at her Costa Mesa home. Shallahamer's apprehension is the third arrest in the investigation. Garduno's girlfriend, Khyla Kauffeld, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography after Garduno's home was searched.
