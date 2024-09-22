Corey LaJoie Moves On From Spire Motorsports After Bristol Crash

Corey LaJoie's tenure with Spire Motorsports concluded on a sour note during the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway due to a crash with Josh Berry which forced him to retire from the race.The crash marked an unfortunate end to LaJoie's four-year journey with Spire Motorsports . Just a day before the race, it was revealed that LaJoie would be switching rides with Rick Ware Racing 's Justin Haley for the final seven races of 2024. Haley is set to take over the No.
Navigating conversations about my future in the sport while continuing to prepare and execute at a high level, as we've shown over the past month, has been a welcomed challenge. Now, being part of the 'trade' gives me clarity and motivation to continue overcoming and enduring the obstacles the sport throws at you.'I wish Jeff, and everyone at Spire, who have become lifelong friends, the best of luck.
Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Bristol Motor Speedway
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Corey LaJoie Records Much-Needed Ninth in Southern 500 at DarlingtonCorey LaJoie earned his first top-10 in the Cup Series on a non-drafting track Sunday at Darlington, finishing ninth for Spire Motorsports in th
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Report: Long-Time Motorsports Executive Ty Norris Departs Trackhouse RacingTy Norris, a long-time motorsports executive, has departing Trackhouse Racing, according a report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »