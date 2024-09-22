Cooper: No Compromise on Women's Right to Choose

During an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared that “you can’t compromise on women’s right to choose. I don’t think that you can compromise on the fact that we’ve got women who are in danger of dying because doctors are afraid of the government coming in and getting between them and their patient.

Bloomberg co-host Annmarie Hordern asked, “The other top issue in this race, especially in North Carolina, when you look at the polls, is abortion, this is something you’ve been focused on. One thing I have gathered from all the polling is that voters in North Carolina seem to want a middle ground. They seem to be coalescing around, say, 15 weeks as a cut-off for abortion.

Cooper responded, “I think you can’t compromise on women’s right to choose. I don’t think that you can compromise on the fact that we’ve got women who are in danger of dying because doctors are afraid of the government coming in and getting between them and their patient. That’s exactly what’s happening across the country.”

Hordern then asked, “But do you think there could be a compromise for say, something like 15 or 16 weeks?” Cooper answered, “You can’t talk about women’s health in that way, because many of these cases are very complicated and often involve parents who really want to have children, but have extraordinary complications. This is an issue that should be left to women and their doctors. And that’s why people like Donald Trump, people like Lt. Gov.

Abortion Roy Cooper North Carolina Politics Women's Rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Carolina Governor Cooper Opposes Abortion CompromiseDuring an interview with Bloomberg, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) stated his firm stance against compromising on women's right to choose abortion. He highlighted the dangers faced by women due to doctors' fear of government interference in their patient care and argued that complex cases often involve parents who desire children but encounter extraordinary complications.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

North Dakota judge strikes down state’s abortion ban, says women have 'fundamental right'Today's Video Headlines: 9/12/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Caitlin Clark is 'Taylor Swift of women's basketball right now': Nancy LiebermanCaitlin Clark’s fan presence, to former women’s basketball player Nancy Lieberman, makes the Clark effect similar to the Taylor Swift effect.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Why a Frenchman was the right director for women-led, Mexico-set 'Emilia Perez'The cast of Netflix's queer musical narco-drama stopped by the L.A. Times studio to explain why Jacques Audiard was the man for the job, plus more highlights from TIFF.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Elon Musk's response to Taylor Swift endorsing Harris fits the right's view of womenThe Harris vs. Trump debate was watched by 67.1 million people. How might it sway voters compared to Taylor Swift endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

EU chief unveils her new team with women in top roles in right-leaning commissionEuropean Union chief Ursula von der Leyen puts women in many of the top roles on her new team for her next five-year tenure at the head of the bloc.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »