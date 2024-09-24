Consumer Confidence Plummets as Economic Fears Mount

FILE - A shopper passes by a Christmas tree costing $600 on display in a Costco warehouse Sept. 12, 2024, in Thornton, Colo. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 in September, from 105.6 in August. It was the biggest month-to-month decline since August of 2021.
The measure of Americans' short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell to 81.7 from 86.3 in July. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future. On top of the tepid jobs numbers from July and August, the government reported earlier this month that the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 through March this year than were originally reported. The revised total added to evidence that the job market has been steadily slowing.
The central bank's action lowered its key rate to roughly 4.8%, down from a two-decade high of 5.3%, where it had stood for 14 months as it struggled to curb the worst inflation streak in four decades. Inflation has tumbled from a peak of 9.1% in mid-2022 to a three-year low of 2.5% in August, not far above the Fed's 2% target.
Consumer Confidence Economy Recession Fears Job Market Interest Rates
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »